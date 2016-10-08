Obama casts early vote for 2016 election during Chicago trip
CHICAGO President Barack Obama on Friday cast his ballot for the Nov. 8 election during a trip to his hometown of Chicago.
WASHINGTON U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, under fire for vulgar comments caught on tape in 2005 and published on Friday, said that running mate Mike Pence would represent him at a Wisconsin campaign event on Saturday.
Trump said in a statement that he would stay in New York "in debate prep" with Republican National Campaign chairman Reince Priebus, New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and Senator Jeff Sessions before flying to St. Louis on Sunday for the second presidential debate.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler)
CHICAGO President Barack Obama on Friday cast his ballot for the Nov. 8 election during a trip to his hometown of Chicago.
NEW YORK Two groups that support far-reaching curbs on legal immigration to the United States and ideological screening of would-be immigrants to test their beliefs say Donald Trump's presidential campaign has consulted them on his immigration policy.
WASHINGTON Democratic presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton struggled with how to secure the endorsement of labor unions while announcing her opposition to the Keystone XL oil pipeline, a project they supported but environmentalists opposed, according to leaked emails published by Wikileaks on Friday.