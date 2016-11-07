FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Economist-YouGov poll: Clinton leads Trump by 4 points
#Big Story 12
November 7, 2016 / 9:11 PM / 10 months ago

Economist-YouGov poll: Clinton leads Trump by 4 points

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton gets off her campaign plane in Grand Rapids, Michigan, U.S. November 7, 2016, the final day of campaigning before the election.Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton led Republican Donald Trump by 4 percentage points in an Economist-YouGov opinion poll of likely voters released on Monday, one day before the election.

The poll of 3,677 likely voters, conducted from Friday to Monday, showed Clinton with 45 percent support and Trump with 41 percent support in a four-way race, Economist-YouGov said in a release. The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 1.7 percentage points.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by David Alexander

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
