Cantor to step down as House majority leader on July 31
June 11, 2014 / 8:59 PM / 3 years ago

Cantor to step down as House majority leader on July 31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Eric Cantor said on Wednesday he would resign as House majority leader on July 31 following his primary election loss on Tuesday.

“As of July 31, I will be stepping down as majority leader,” Cantor told a news conference. He also said he would throw his support behind Representative Kevin McCarthy of California to be his successor as majority leader if McCarthy sought the post. McCarthy is currently the No. 3 Republican in the House of Representatives behind Speaker John Boehner and Cantor.

Reporting by Julia Edwards and Davikd Lawder; Editing by Peter Cooney

