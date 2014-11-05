FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colorado Republican Beauprez concedes defeat in governor's race
November 5, 2014 / 11:03 PM / 3 years ago

Colorado Republican Beauprez concedes defeat in governor's race

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bob Beauprez, Republican candidate for Colorado governor, arrives for a debate with his opponent Democrat Bill Ritter in Denver, Colorado October 31, 2006 REUTERS/Rick Wilking

DENVER (Reuters) - Colorado’s Republican challenger for governor, former Representative Bob Beauprez, conceded defeat on Wednesday after a tight race against Democratic incumbent John Hickenlooper.

“Unfortunately at this point, even with a handful of counties still reporting, there just aren’t enough options to get us across the finish line,” Beauprez said in a statement. “I just spoke with Governor Hickenlooper. We had a good conversation and I congratulated him on a hard fought race.”

Reporting by Keith Coffman; Writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston

