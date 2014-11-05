Senate and governor races on a knife-edge in Colorado

Stacks of Colorado voters' guides are ready for pick up at an American Renewal Project dinner in Westminster, Colorado October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

DENVER (Reuters) - Two Colorado elections for U.S. Senate and governor, once seen as fairly safe for their Democratic incumbents, could go down to the wire on Tuesday in closely watched races that could affect the national balance of power.

Things heated up for U.S. Senator Mark Udall in February when a young Republican congressman, Cory Gardner, said he was leaving a safe seat in the U.S. House of Representatives to take on the first-term senator. Last month, Gardner, 40, won the endorsement of the state’s flagship newspaper, The Denver Post.

With Republicans seeking to seize control of the U.S. Senate, 64-year-old Udall is seen as vulnerable because of his support for the Affordable Care Act, which was highly unpopular in the state. His challenger, the son of a tractor salesman from a conservative eastern Colorado farming district, has strong name recognition.

Udall, whose father once sought the Democratic presidential nomination and whose cousin is a Democratic senator from New Mexico, has followed a successful strategy of Colorado Democrats to put women’s issues front and center.

But a bid to paint Gardner as an extremist on abortion may have backfired, with the Post calling it an “obnoxious one-issue campaign” that insulted voters.

A Quinnipiac University poll released on Monday showed both races are too close to call.

Governor John Hickenlooper, an ebullient former Denver mayor and brew-pub magnate who has been spoken of as a possible Democratic vice presidential candidate in 2016, is fighting to bat back a strong challenge from former Republican U.S. Representative Bob Beauprez, 66.

Hickenlooper, who is running for a second term on Colorado’s strong economic performance under his watch, has faced controversies over a proposed school reform tax hike and stricter gun laws introduced after a movie theater shooting in a Denver suburb and the Sandy Hook school shooting in Connecticut.

Republicans call the 62-year-old governor weak, and they jumped on an apology he made in June when he conceded his administration “screwed up” its handling of expanded background checks for gun buyers.

Beauprez, who lost a governor’s race eight years ago, has also criticized Hickenlooper’s backing for a renewable energy mandate, as well as a failed $950 million tax hike for education reform proposed by the state’s Democratic-led legislature.