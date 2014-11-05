Republican Cory Gardner wins U.S. Senate race in Colorado: Fox

Stacks of Colorado voters' guides are ready for pick up at an American Renewal Project dinner in Westminster, Colorado October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

DENVER (Reuters) - A young Republican congressman, Cory Gardner, defeated a Democratic incumbent in Colorado’s U.S. Senate race on Tuesday, Fox News projected, handing Republicans a big win in a purple battleground state.

Mark Udall’s re-election had looked fairly safe until February, when Gardner, 40, announced he was leaving a safe seat in the U.S. House of Representatives to take on the first-term senator.

With 59 percent of precincts reporting, Gardner was leading with 50.9 percent of ballots to Udall’s 43.8 percent.

Democrats said their Republican rivals made Colorado “Ground Zero” in their battle for the U.S. Senate, and 64-year-old Udall was seen as vulnerable because of his support for the Affordable Care Act, which was highly unpopular in the state.

The son of a tractor salesman from a conservative eastern Colorado farming district, Gardner won the endorsement last month of the state’s flagship newspaper, The Denver Post.

Udall, whose father once sought the Democratic presidential nomination and whose cousin is a Democratic senator from New Mexico, had followed a successful past strategy of Colorado Democrats by putting women’s issues front and center.

But his bid to paint Gardner as an extremist on abortion looked to have backfired, with the Post calling it an “obnoxious one-issue campaign” that insulted voters.

Meanwhile, Governor John Hickenlooper, an ebullient former Denver mayor and brew-pub magnate who has been spoken of as a possible Democratic vice presidential candidate in 2016, is fighting to bat back a strong challenge from former Republican U.S. Representative Bob Beauprez, 66.

With 59 percent of precincts reporting, Beauprez was leading with 48.3 percent of votes to Hickenlooper’s 47.4 percent.