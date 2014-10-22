Colorado candidates for U.S. Senate effectively tied: Reuters-Ipsos poll

U.S. Representative Cory Gardner (R-CO) refers to an ad from a Colorado-based group called the Thanks Obamacare campaign, as he questions Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Kathleen Sebelius during a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing about issues and complications with the Affordable Care Act enrolment website, on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The two candidates vying for a U.S. Senate seat in Colorado, one of the states that could decide whether Republicans win control of the upper chamber of Congress on Nov. 4, are effectively tied, according to a Reuters-Ipsos poll released on Wednesday.

The online survey showed Republican Cory Gardner with 47 percent support compared with 45 percent for Democratic incumbent Mark Udall. A credibility interval of 3.4 percentage points makes the race a statistical dead heat.

The race for governor was even closer, with Republican Bob Beaupre and Democratic incumbent John Hickenlooper tied at 46 percent each.

The poll found the top issues were the economy at 25 percent, followed by healthcare at 15 percent. Immigration was the major issue for only 5 percent, after the environment and coal and energy issues at 6 percent each, and morality, at 9 percent.

The survey of 1,099 likely voters 18 and older was conducted from Oct. 13 to 20.