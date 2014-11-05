Florida Republican Governor Rick Scott wins: newspapers

Workers prepare a banner on stage for Republican Florida Governor Rick Scott during a U.S. midterm elections night party in Bonita Springs, Florida, November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Florida Republican Governor Rick Scott has been re-elected, major newspapers projected on Tuesday, defeating former Governor Charlie Crist after a combative campaign.

Both candidates struggled with low popularity during the contest that featured months of attack ads on both sides. Crist, 58, is a former Republican who ran as a Democrat. Scott, 61, portrayed Crist as a careerist and supporter of President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare.