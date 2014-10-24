FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Democrat Michelle Nunn leads tight U.S. Senate race in Georgia: poll
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
October 24, 2014 / 4:54 PM / 3 years ago

Democrat Michelle Nunn leads tight U.S. Senate race in Georgia: poll

Colleen Jenkins

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Democrat Michelle Nunn has a narrow lead in the U.S. Senate race in Georgia, according to a poll released on Friday, ensuring the state’s open seat will remain a key national focus as Democrats and Republicans fight for majority control of the chamber.

Nunn, the daughter of Georgia’s former U.S. Senator Sam Nunn, drew 47 percent support from likely voters compared to 44 percent for Republican David Perdue, a survey by CNN/ORC International showed.

Her edge is within the 4 percent margin of error for the poll conducted October 19-22.

Democrats consider Nunn, a first-time candidate, among their best chances to pick up a Senate seat in an election year when several of the party’s incumbents, especially in the U.S. South, are considered vulnerable.

The Georgia seat is held by Republican Senator Saxby Chambliss, who is retiring. Republicans need to gain at least six seats to take the majority of the Senate, which Democrats currently control by a margin of 53-45, with two independents.

Georgia has not elected a Democratic senator since 2000. Nunn trailed Perdue, a former Fortune 500 executive, for much of September but in recent weeks has been gaining ground in polls.

Perdue, also making his first run for political office, may have been hurt by comments in a 2005 deposition, when he said he had spent most of his career outsourcing jobs.

The CNN poll showed one of Nunn’s biggest advantages was with likely women voters, who backed her 56 percent over 38 percent for Perdue.

Georgia’s gubernatorial race also remains tight, according to the survey. Democrat Jason Carter, a state senator and grandson of former President Jimmy Carter, led 48 percent to 46 percent over incumbent Republican Governor Nathan Deal.

That contest could end up in a run-off, too, if no one gets at least 50 percent of the vote.

Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.