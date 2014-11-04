Factbox: Key U.S. governor's races at stake on election day

(Reuters) - Governor’s seats in 36 U.S. states are up for grabs on Tuesday, with incumbents from both parties locked in some of the country’s closest races. More than a dozen contests are viewed as competitive.

The current governors in states seen as toss-ups are evenly split between Republicans and Democrats, and the Democratic party would need a nearly unbroken string of victories in those tight contests to shift the gubernatorial balance of power across the nation.

Republicans now hold 29 of the nation’s 50 state governorships. Here is a look at some of the races:

ALASKA

In a twist that reflects Alaska’s free-spirited political culture, the Democratic and independent candidates for governor combined forces on a single ticket in a bid to unseat the state’s Republican incumbent, Sean Parnell.

Bill Walker, who dropped his Republican Party affiliation, sits atop the ticket, followed by his Democratic running mate Byron Mallott, who is seeking the lieutenant governor spot.

The joint-ticket strategy has appeared to pay off, with Walker narrowly leading in recent opinion polls, though surveys are known to be unreliable in the Frontier State.

ARIZONA

Republican state treasurer and former ice cream executive Doug Ducey has opened up a slight lead in recent polls in his battle with Democrat Fred DuVal, a former Clinton administration official, to replace outgoing Republican Governor Jan Brewer.

Arizona is known as a Republican stronghold, but voters in 2002 elected Democrat Janet Napolitano to the position and the state has a large number of voters registered as independents.

COLORADO

Colorado Democratic incumbent John Hickenlooper, a former Denver mayor, is locked in a tough re-election fight with Republican Bob Beauprez, a former congressman who has suggested that voters consider repealing legal recreational marijuana, approved two years ago at the polls.

With Hickenlooper’s first term wrought by controversies over gun laws, fracking and taxes, the two candidates are running neck-and-neck in polls.

CONNECTICUT

Democratic incumbent Dannel Malloy faces a Republican businessman and former U.S. ambassador to Ireland in a bitter neck-and-neck rematch of a 2010 race that has focused heavily on the state’s economy and gun control.

Challenger Tom Foley has accused the governor of overtaxing residents and businesses and attacked him for signing one of the nation’s toughest gun laws following the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre. Malloy has defended his handling of economic issues and has said the gun laws made Connecticut safer.

Two recent polls show Malloy leading slightly but within the margin of error.

FLORIDA

Months of mudslinging by Republican Governor Rick Scott and former Governor Charlie Crist have marred a gubernatorial race that is too close to call in the nation’s largest swing state. Job creation and education have been key issues in the contest.

Over $81 million has been spent on television advertisements in the race, more than in any other gubernatorial contest this year, according to the Center for Public Integrity.

Turnout will be crucial. Democrats hold a slight advantage among Florida’s 12 million registered voters but have not held the governor’s mansion since 1999. Libertarian candidate Adrian Wyllie has drawn up to 9 percent support in polls, making him a potential spoiler.

GEORGIA

Republican Governor Nathan Deal is battling for a second term against Democratic state Senator Jason Carter, the grandson of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, in a race that has focused on jobs and education.

Jason Carter accuses the governor of underfunding public education and notes that Georgia now has the highest unemployment rate in the country. Deal says he has increased education spending, while helping create nearly 300,000 jobs.

Deal holds a narrow lead over Carter in polls. But with Libertarian candidate Andrew Hunt also in the contest, the race could be headed to a runoff if no candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote.

ILLINOIS

Republican Bruce Rauner, a millionaire businessman with no prior political experience, is in a tight race against Democratic Governor Pat Quinn in left-leaning Illinois.

Rauner has tried to link Quinn to what he calls failed and corrupt politics, while Quinn has portrayed Rauner as callous and out-of-touch.

Despite Illinois’ continuing fiscal problems, polls show the candidates in a virtual dead heat in a race that is among the most expensive in the nation, with about $63 million spent on television ads, according to the Center for Public Integrity.

KANSAS

Republican Governor Sam Brownback and Democratic challenger Paul Davis, a state representative, are locked in a toss-up race in Kansas that has focused heavily on education spending.

Davis has complained that Brownback has never made it a priority, while the incumbent denies that and points to increases in state funding for schools.

MAINE

Famously combative Republican Paul LePage, who began his tenure as governor in 2011 by ordering a Depression-era mural removed from the state’s Department of Labor, criticizing it as “pro-labor,” faces a competitive three-way re-election bid.

Poll averages show five-term Democratic U.S. Representative Mike Michaud, who is battling to become the first openly gay man to be elected as a U.S. governor, in a dead heat with LePage.

Polls have shown left-leaning independent Eliot Cutler, who has been viewed as a possible spoiler, holding support of 7 to 16 percent of likely voters.

MASSACHUSETTS

Most polls show former healthcare executive Charlie Baker, a Republican, has opened a razor-thin lead in the race to succeed incumbent Deval Patrick, a Democrat who decided not to seek a third term in a state with a reputation for liberal politics.

Democratic Attorney General Martha Coakley, who would be the state’s first elected female governor, has tried to paint Baker as a threat to the state’s social safety net, seizing on his pledge to reform welfare by more aggressively pushing recipients into the workforce.

Baker has argued a Republican governor is needed as a counterweight to the Democratic-controlled state legislature, and he received a rare endorsement for a Republican from the Boston Globe.

MICHIGAN

Republican Governor Rick Snyder was a little-known millionaire businessman when he crushed his Democratic rival in 2010, but polls show the current race against a different candidate, a Democratic political insider, is much closer.

Snyder says he will continue to clean up Michigan’s balance sheet, after state finances improved under his watch and the bankrupt city of Detroit edged closer to getting back on course. His challenger, former U.S. Representative Mark Schauer, says he will restore middle-class tax credits Snyder cut and pump more money into education.

PENNSYLVANIA

Republican Governor Tom Corbett, seeking a second term, is trailing badly in polls against Democrat Tom Wolf, a businessman who has poured his personal fortune into the race.

Corbett has taken heat for presiding over state cuts in education funding. Critics also say Corbett has failed to push through his political agenda despite Republicans having control of both legislative houses.

The Democratic challenger has led by double digits in recent several polls. If Corbett fails to win a second term, he would become the state’s first incumbent governor to do so.

RHODE ISLAND

Voters in Rhode Island may be getting ready to pick their state’s first female governor, with polls showing state treasurer Gina Raimondo holding a slight lead over Republican Allan Fung.

Raimondo’s claim to fame is helping to reach a 2011 deal to curtail spending on state pensions, which lost her the support of some union members. Fung argues he could do more than Raimondo to lower the state’s unemployment rate, one of the highest in the nation. Moderate Party nominee Robert Healey is running a distant third.

Governor Lincoln Chafee, a Democrat, opted not to seek a second term.

TEXAS

Republican Greg Abbott, currently the state’s attorney general, has a strong lead in the polls over his Democratic opponent, state Senator Wendy Davis.

Davis, who rose to national prominence when she donned pink tennis shoes and launched a 10-hour filibuster against abortion restrictions, has sought to build support with her life story of rising from a single mother in a trailer park to a Harvard Law School graduate.

But Democrats have not won a statewide race in Texas since 1994.

WISCONSIN

Republican Governor Scott Walker and challenger Democrat Mary Burke, a former executive at bicycle manufacturer Trek, are statistically tied in recent polls of politically divided Wisconsin.

Walker, a possible 2016 White House hopeful, became a champion of conservatives when the state reduced the powers of public sector unions, a move he said helped eliminate a $3.6 billion state budget deficit.

Burke has attacked Walker for falling short on his promise four years ago to create 250,000 jobs in his first term. Government data shows about 100,000 jobs have been created.