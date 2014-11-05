Factbox: Republicans win key U.S. governors' races

(Reuters) - Republicans rode a wave of victories among 36 governor races on Tuesday, holding on to big states after bruising battles and ousting Democrats in strongholds like Illinois, Massachusetts and Maryland.

The Republicans went into the election holding 29 of the nation’s 50 state governorships and were likely to raise that number by at least three.

Here is a look at some of the key races before final results were tallied:

ALASKA

Republican incumbent Sean Parnell was trailing independent challenger Bill Walker by 49 percent to 46 percent with nearly a quarter of precincts reporting.

In a twist that reflects Alaska’s free-spirited political culture, the Democratic and independent candidates for governor combined forces on a single ticket in a bid to unseat Parnell.

Walker, who dropped his Republican affiliation, sits atop the ticket, followed by his Democratic running mate, Byron Mallott, who is seeking the lieutenant governor spot.

ARIZONA

Republican state treasurer and former ice cream executive Doug Ducey was the projected winner over Democrat Fred DuVal.

Ducey had about 54 percent of the vote with two-thirds of precincts reporting, compared with nearly 42 percent for DuVal, a former Clinton administration official, in the race to replace outgoing Republican Governor Jan Brewer.

Arizona is known as a Republican stronghold, but voters elected Democrat Janet Napolitano to the position in 2002 and the state has a large number of voters registered as independents.

COLORADO

Colorado Democratic incumbent John Hickenlooper and Republican challenger Bob Beauprez were running neck and neck at about 48 percent each, with half of precincts reporting.

Hickenlooper’s first term was hit by controversies over gun laws, fracking and taxes, leading to a close race for the former Denver mayor.

Beauprez, a former congressman, has suggested that voters consider repealing legal recreational marijuana, approved two years ago at the polls.

CONNECTICUT

Republican businessman and former U.S. Ambassador to Ireland Tom Foley had 51 percent of the vote compared with about 48 percent for Democratic incumbent Dannel Malloy with more than half of precincts reporting.

The two candidates are in a bitter rematch of a 2010 race that focused heavily on the state’s economy and gun control.

Foley has accused the governor of overtaxing residents and businesses and attacked him for signing one of the nation’s toughest gun laws following the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre. Malloy has defended his handling of economic issues and has said the gun laws made Connecticut safer.

FLORIDA

Republican Governor Rick Scott was the projected winner over former Governor Charlie Crist, a Democrat, in a razor-thin contest.

Months of mudslinging by Scott and Crist, including a dispute over a podium fan during a debate, marred a close gubernatorial race in the nation’s largest swing state. Job creation and education were key issues in the contest.

Over $81 million was spent on television ads in the race, more than in any other governor’s contest this year, according to the Center for Public Integrity.

GEORGIA

Republican Governor Nathan Deal is projected to win a second term by defeating Democratic state Senator Jason Carter.

Deal had 54 percent of the vote versus 43 percent for Carter, the grandson of former President Jimmy Carter, with nearly all precincts reporting.

Carter had accused the governor of underfunding public education and noted that Georgia now had the highest unemployment rate in the country. Deal countered that he had increased education spending, while helping create nearly 300,000 jobs.

ILLINOIS

Republican Bruce Rauner, a millionaire businessman with no prior political experience, was projected the winner over Democratic Governor Pat Quinn.

Rauner, in the close contest in left-leaning Illinois, tried to link Quinn to what he called failed and corrupt politics, while Quinn portrayed Rauner as callous and out of touch.

The race was among the most expensive in the nation, with about $63 million spent on television ads, according to the Center for Public Integrity.

KANSAS

Republican Governor Sam Brownback was the projected winner over Democratic challenger Paul Davis, with about 49 percent of the vote compared with 46 percent for the state representative, with more than two-thirds of precincts reporting.

The close race in Kansas focused heavily on education spending. Davis complained that Brownback never made education a priority, while the incumbent denied that and pointed to increases in state funding for schools.

MAINE

Republican Governor Paul LePage was projected the winner over U.S. Representative Mike Michaud.

The famously combative LePage had nearly 48 percent of the vote versus 44 percent for Michaud with just over a third of precincts reporting.

LePage, who began his tenure as governor in 2011 by ordering a Depression-era mural removed from the state’s Department of Labor, criticizing it as “pro-labor,” faced a three-way re-election bid.

Michaud, a five-term congressman, was battling to become the first openly gay man to be elected as a U.S. governor.

MARYLAND

Republican businessman Larry Hogan was projected the winner over Democratic Lieutenant Governor Anthony Brown, in an upset in a traditionally left-leaning state.

The race tightened in recent weeks, after Brown was initially tagged as the favorite.

Hogan’s campaign focused on accusing current Democratic Governor Martin O‘Malley of overtaxing residents. O‘Malley was ineligible to seek re-election after two terms in office.

MASSACHUSETTS

Healthcare executive Charlie Baker, a Republican, was projected to defeat Democratic Attorney General Martha Coakley in Massachusetts, a big win in a famously liberal state.

Coakley, who would have been the first woman to be elected as Massachusetts governor, tried to paint Baker as a threat to the state’s social safety net, seizing on his pledge to reform welfare by more aggressively pushing recipients into the workforce.

Baker argued a Republican governor was needed as a counterweight to the Democratic-controlled state Legislature, and he received a rare endorsement for a Republican from the Boston Globe. Baker will succeed incumbent Deval Patrick, a Democrat who decided not to seek a third term.

MICHIGAN

Republican Governor Rick Snyder was projected to win against former U.S. Representative Mark Schauer, a Democratic insider.

Snyder says he will continue to clean up Michigan’s balance sheet, after state finances improved under his watch and the bankrupt city of Detroit edged closer to getting back on course. Schauer campaigned on a pledge to restore middle-class tax credits Snyder cut and pump more money into education.

PENNSYLVANIA

Democrat Tom Wolf, a businessman who poured his personal fortune into his campaign, was declared the winner over Republican Governor Tom Corbett in one of the few notable victories by Democrats. With more than two-thirds of precincts reporting, Wolf had 55 percent of the vote compared with 45 percent for Corbett.

Corbett, who had trailed badly in polls, took heat for presiding over state cuts in education funding. Critics also said Corbett has failed to push through his political agenda despite Republicans having control of both legislative houses.

Corbett became the state’s first incumbent governor to fail to win a second term in the modern era.

RHODE ISLAND

State Treasurer Gina Raimondo, a Democrat, is projected to win over Republican Allan Fung.

Raimondo will become the state’s first female governor. With nearly all precincts reporting, Raimondo had more than 41 percent of the vote, with Fung running second at 36 percent and Moderate Party nominee Robert Healey taking about 22 percent of the vote.

Raimondo’s claim to fame is helping to reach a 2011 deal to curtail spending on state pensions, which lost her the support of some union members.

Governor Lincoln Chafee, a Democrat, opted not to seek a second term.

TEXAS

Republican Greg Abbott, currently the state’s attorney general, handily defeated his Democratic opponent, state Senator Wendy Davis. With more than two-thirds of precincts reporting, Abbott had about 59 percent of the vote.

Davis, who rose to national prominence when she donned pink tennis shoes and launched a 10-hour filibuster against abortion restrictions, sought to build support with her life story of rising from being a single mother in a trailer park to a Harvard Law School graduate.

But Democrats have not won a statewide race in Texas since 1994.

WISCONSIN

Republican Governor Scott Walker was projected to defeat Democrat Mary Burke. Walker had more than 60 percent of the vote with nearly half of precincts reporting.

Walker, a possible 2016 White House hopeful, became a champion of conservatives when the state reduced the powers of public-sector unions, a move he said helped eliminate a $3.6 billion state budget deficit.

Burke, a former executive at bicycle manufacturer Trek, had attacked Walker for falling short on his promise four years ago to create 250,000 jobs in his first term. Government data shows about 100,000 jobs have been created.