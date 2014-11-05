Democrat David Ige wins Hawaii governor’s race, MSNBC projects

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrat David Ige has won the governor’s race in Hawaii, defeating Republican Duke Aiona, a former lieutenant governor, and independent Mufi Hannemann in a three-way race, MSNBC projected on Tuesday.

Ige, 57, a state senator and an electrical engineer by training, became the Democratic nominee after trouncing Governor Neil Abercrombie in a primary election in August. Abercrombie was the first sitting governor in the history of the state to fall in a primary.