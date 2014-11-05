FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Democrat David Ige wins Hawaii governor's race, MSNBC projects
November 5, 2014 / 6:24 AM / 3 years ago

Democrat David Ige wins Hawaii governor’s race, MSNBC projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrat David Ige has won the governor’s race in Hawaii, defeating Republican Duke Aiona, a former lieutenant governor, and independent Mufi Hannemann in a three-way race, MSNBC projected on Tuesday.

Ige, 57, a state senator and an electrical engineer by training, became the Democratic nominee after trouncing Governor Neil Abercrombie in a primary election in August. Abercrombie was the first sitting governor in the history of the state to fall in a primary.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell, Amanda Becker and Julia Edwards; Editing by Peter Cooney

