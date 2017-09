A voter fills in her ballot as she votes in the U.S. midterm elections at a polling place in Westminster, Colorado November 4, 2014.REUTERS/Rick Wilking

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans will keep their majority in the House of Representatives, NBC News projected on Tuesday, in an outcome that was expected in congressional elections.

NBC projected that Republicans would win 242 seats in the House, plus or minus eight seats, according to the network’s website. The party currently holds 233 seats in the 435-member chamber.