U.S. House Speaker Boehner says can work with new majority leader

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said on Thursday he could work with any Republican who gets elected as House majority leader next week.
“I can work with whoever gets elected,” Boehner told reporters.
Asked if he backed Representative Kevin McCarthy of California for majority leader, Boehner said it was up to Republican lawmakers to make that decision and that it was important for the party to resolve the leadership issue soon.
Reporting by David Lawder and Susan Cornwell; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Eric Beech