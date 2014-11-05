FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alaska backs measure to legalize recreational marijuana, opponents say
November 5, 2014 / 10:13 AM / 3 years ago

Alaska backs measure to legalize recreational marijuana, opponents say

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JUNEAU (Reuters) - Alaska voters on Tuesday narrowly sanctioned the legal use of marijuana for recreational purposes, hours after Oregon approved a similar measure, opponents said.

The ballot measure, which would set up a network of regulated pot shops similar to those already operating in Colorado and Washington state, passed by a 52-48 percent margin, according to anti-legalization group Smart Approaches to Marijuana.

Preliminary returns showed the measure leading by about 52-48 percent, with nearly 97 percent of precincts reporting.

Reporting by Steve Quinn in Juneau; Writing by Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Ken Wills

