Pro-pot group declares victory in vote to legalize recreational marijuana in Oregon

PORTLAND Ore. (Reuters) - A pro-cannabis group declared victory on Tuesday in a vote to legalize recreational marijuana in left-leaning Oregon, making the state the third in the nation to pass similar measures after Washington state and Colorado.
“We won tonight because of the hard work of Oregon voters,” Yes on 91 campaign chief petitioner Anthony Johnson said in a victory speech. “It’s a policy whose time has come.”
