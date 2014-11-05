FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pro-pot group declares victory in vote to legalize recreational marijuana in Oregon
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
November 5, 2014 / 5:08 AM / 3 years ago

Pro-pot group declares victory in vote to legalize recreational marijuana in Oregon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORTLAND Ore. (Reuters) - A pro-cannabis group declared victory on Tuesday in a vote to legalize recreational marijuana in left-leaning Oregon, making the state the third in the nation to pass similar measures after Washington state and Colorado.

“We won tonight because of the hard work of Oregon voters,” Yes on 91 campaign chief petitioner Anthony Johnson said in a victory speech. “It’s a policy whose time has come.” 

Reporting by Shelby Sebens in Portland, Ore.; Writing by Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Cynthia Johnston

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.