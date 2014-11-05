FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Michigan Republican Rick Snyder wins re-election as governor: NBC
November 5, 2014 / 3:51 AM / 3 years ago

Michigan Republican Rick Snyder wins re-election as governor: NBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Michigan Republican Governor Rick Snyder has won re-election, NBC projected, defeating Democratic challenger Mark Schauer, a former U.S. congressman and state lawmaker.

Snyder, 56, a former venture capitalist who was a political newcomer four years ago, campaigned on the improvement in the state’s economy. Democrats unsuccessfully targeted his record, including his backing for Detroit’s bankruptcy plan and a tax on retiree pensions.

Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by eric Beech

