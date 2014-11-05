Michigan Republican Rick Snyder wins re-election as governor: NBC

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Michigan Republican Governor Rick Snyder has won re-election, NBC projected, defeating Democratic challenger Mark Schauer, a former U.S. congressman and state lawmaker.

Snyder, 56, a former venture capitalist who was a political newcomer four years ago, campaigned on the improvement in the state’s economy. Democrats unsuccessfully targeted his record, including his backing for Detroit’s bankruptcy plan and a tax on retiree pensions.