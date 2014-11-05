FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Democrat Gary Peters wins U.S. Senate race in Michigan, CNN projects
November 5, 2014 / 2:44 AM / 3 years ago

Democrat Gary Peters wins U.S. Senate race in Michigan, CNN projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama campaigns for U.S. Representative Gary Peters (D-MI) (R), candidate for U.S. Senate, and former U.S. Representative Mark Schauer (D-MI) (L), candidate for governor of Michigan, at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

(Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Representative Gary Peters has won the U.S. Senate race in Michigan, CNN projected on Tuesday, holding the seat for Democrats hoping to keep a majority in the Senate.

Peters, 55, defeated Republican Terri Lynn Land, a former Michigan secretary of state. Peters was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2008. He succeeds Democrat Carl Levin, who is retiring after six terms in the Senate.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell, Amanda Becker and Julia Edwards in Washington; Editing by Peter Cooney

