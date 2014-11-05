Democrat Gary Peters wins U.S. Senate race in Michigan, CNN projects

U.S. President Barack Obama campaigns for U.S. Representative Gary Peters (D-MI) (R), candidate for U.S. Senate, and former U.S. Representative Mark Schauer (D-MI) (L), candidate for governor of Michigan, at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

(Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Representative Gary Peters has won the U.S. Senate race in Michigan, CNN projected on Tuesday, holding the seat for Democrats hoping to keep a majority in the Senate.

Peters, 55, defeated Republican Terri Lynn Land, a former Michigan secretary of state. Peters was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2008. He succeeds Democrat Carl Levin, who is retiring after six terms in the Senate.