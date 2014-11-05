Democrat Gary Peters wins U.S. Senate race in Michigan, CNN projects

(Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Representative Gary Peters has won the U.S. Senate race in Michigan, CNN projected on Tuesday, holding the seat for Democrats hoping to keep a majority in the Senate.
Peters, 55, defeated Republican Terri Lynn Land, a former Michigan secretary of state. Peters was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2008. He succeeds Democrat Carl Levin, who is retiring after six terms in the Senate.
Reporting by Susan Cornwell, Amanda Becker and Julia Edwards in Washington; Editing by Peter Cooney