Democrat Shaheen keeps New Hampshire Senate seat, ABC projects
November 5, 2014 / 2:11 AM / 3 years ago

Democrat Shaheen keeps New Hampshire Senate seat, ABC projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) listens to a question from the audience during a campaign event at Creative Chef Kitchens in Derry, New Hampshire October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrat Jeanne Shaheen has won re-election to the U.S. Senate from New Hampshire, ABC projected on Tuesday, with the incumbent beating back an aggressive campaign from Republican Scott Brown and helping Democratic efforts to keep their Senate majority.

Brown, a former U.S. senator from Massachusetts, moved to neighboring New Hampshire to challenge Shaheen, 67, a first-term senator and former governor.

He sought to link her to the unpopular President Barack Obama, and also called for an Ebola-related travel ban and stronger action against the Islamic State militant group in the Middle East.

Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Peter Cooney

