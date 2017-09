Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and greets supporters after casting his votes at the Presbyterian Church in the town of Mount Kisco, New York, November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - New York’s Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo has won re-election, CNN projected, defeating Republican Rob Astorino in the solidly Democratic state.

Cuomo, 56, who was first elected in 2010 and has presidential aspirations, had been criticized by his Republican opponent on New York’s Ebola preparedness. Last month the governor imposed a strict quarantine policy but then backed down and adopted a less severe one.