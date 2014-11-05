Republican Thom Tillis wins U.S. Senate seat in North Carolina: CBS projects

John Steward, NCGOP 9th district chairman, wears a Thom Tillis pin while attending the Thom Tillis U.S. midterm elections party in Charlotte, North Carolina November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican Thom Tillis has unseated U.S. Senator Kay Hagan in North Carolina, CBS projected on Tuesday, claiming an important prize for Republicans as they gained control of the Senate.

In the most expensive race in the country, Tillis, 54, the speaker of the North Carolina House of Representatives, painted Hagan as a rubber stamp for unpopular President Barack Obama.

Hagan, a first-term Democratic incumbent, criticized the North Carolina Legislature’s rightward shift under Tillis.