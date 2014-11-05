FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama to make statement after U.S. election: White House
#Politics
November 5, 2014 / 12:42 PM / 3 years ago

Obama to make statement after U.S. election: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama pauses while speaking during a meeting with Ebola Response Coordinator Ron Klain (not pictured) with Ebola Response Coordinator Ron Klain (not pictured) and members of his team coordinating the government's Ebola response in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama will hold a news conference on Wednesday afternoon, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said.

“This afternoon, POTUS will convene a White House news conference. Details later this morning,” Earnest said in a post on Twitter.

Obama’s news conference will follow the midterm congressional elections that saw Republicans take control of the U.S. Senate and sweep a number of governors’ races, dealing a blow to the president’s Democratic Party.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
