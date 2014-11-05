Obama to make statement after U.S. election: White House

U.S. President Barack Obama pauses while speaking during a meeting with Ebola Response Coordinator Ron Klain (not pictured) with Ebola Response Coordinator Ron Klain (not pictured) and members of his team coordinating the government's Ebola response in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama will hold a news conference on Wednesday afternoon, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said.

“This afternoon, POTUS will convene a White House news conference. Details later this morning,” Earnest said in a post on Twitter.

Obama’s news conference will follow the midterm congressional elections that saw Republicans take control of the U.S. Senate and sweep a number of governors’ races, dealing a blow to the president’s Democratic Party.

