Obama to make statement after U.S. election: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama will hold a news conference on Wednesday afternoon, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said.
“This afternoon, POTUS will convene a White House news conference. Details later this morning,” Earnest said in a post on Twitter.
Obama’s news conference will follow the midterm congressional elections that saw Republicans take control of the U.S. Senate and sweep a number of governors’ races, dealing a blow to the president’s Democratic Party.
