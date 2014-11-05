I'm not mopey: Obama unbowed after election losses

U.S. President Barack Obama gestures during a a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - If Republican leaders of Congress were looking for a chastened President Barack Obama after their election blowout, they may have been disappointed.

The president’s tone after the Republican takeover of the Senate boiled down to this: He shares the blame for Democrats’ sweeping losses and will consider Republican ideas but will not reflexively accept them if they do not fit his own priorities.

In contrast to his soul-searching performance after Democratic losses in Congress in 2010, Obama was relatively unbowed on Wednesday at a post-election news conference hours after the political landscape was altered irrevocably for his last two years in office.

“There are times when you’re a politician and you’re disappointed with election results. But maybe I‘m just getting older. I don’t know. It doesn’t make me mopey. It energizes me because it means that this democracy is working,” he said.

There was no talk of a “shellacking,” the word he used to describe Democratic losses in 2010, and he made no pledges for a dramatic course correction or in the staff members who surround him at the White House.

“There’s no doubt that the Republicans had a good night,” said Obama, who before the elections had noted that most of them were taking place in states that he lost in 2012.

He audibly sighed at a question on whether he now feels he should have developed better relations with Republicans in Congress.

From Obama’s standpoint, he’s tried that already. There was an early 2013 charm offensive that failed to bridge the partisan divide over taxes and spending.

While Obama has played golf with House Speaker John Boehner to get to know him better, he has found little in common with Mitch McConnell, the 72-year-old Kentuckian who will become Senate majority leader.

McConnell infuriated the White House when he said in 2010 that Republicans’ “single most important” goal was preventing the president from winning a second term. In the runup to this election, McConnell sought to turn the campaign into a referendum on Obama’s job performance.

The word traveling in Democratic circles since McConnell became majority-leader-in-waiting was that he and Obama are so different that they will need consecutive translation when they talk to each other.

Would Kentucky bourbon help break the ice? Obama, who is said to like the occasional martini, said yes.

“Actually, I would enjoy having some Kentucky bourbon with Mitch McConnell. I don’t know what his preferred drink is, but you know, my interactions with Mitch McConnell, you know, he has always been very straightforward with me,” he said.