Obama sees productive relationship with Republican leader McConnell
November 5, 2014 / 8:38 PM / 3 years ago

Obama sees productive relationship with Republican leader McConnell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Wednesday he thought he could have a productive relationship with Mitch McConnell, the Republican set to be the next Senate majority leader after his party won electoral victories on Tuesday.

Obama said McConnell had always been straightforward with him and had never made a promise if he could not deliver results. Obama also said he would be spending more time with Republican congressional leaders going forward.

Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
