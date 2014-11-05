Obama invites Republican, Democratic lawmakers to Friday meeting

U.S. President Barack Obama talks at a campaign event for Tom Wolf, who is running for Governor of Pennsylvania, while in the Liacouras Center at Temple University in Philadelphia, November 2, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama has invited Republican and Democratic leaders from both houses of Congress to a meeting at the White House on Friday, a White House official said.

The meeting will come in the aftermath of the midterm elections on Tuesday, which could shift control of the U.S. Senate to Republicans from Democrats.“The president has invited bipartisan, bicameral congressional leaders to a meeting at the White House on Friday afternoon,“ the official said on Tuesday. ”We’ll have more details later this week.”