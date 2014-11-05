Ohio Republican Governor Kasich re-elected, CNN projects

(Reuters) - Ohio Republican Governor John Kasich has won re-election, CNN projected on Tuesday, beating Democratic challenger Ed FitzGerald in the electoral swing state.
Kasich, 62, was first elected in 2010 and suffered low approval ratings early in his term, but his popularity improved along with the state’s economy. He was previously a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, and briefly pursued a 2000 presidential campaign.
Reporting by Susan Cornwell, Amanda Becker and Julia Edwards in Washington; Editing by Peter Cooney