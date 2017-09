Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid speaks to reporters after the Democratic party policy luncheon in the Capitol in Washington September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic Senate leader Harry Reid called Republican Senator Mitch McConnell on Tuesday to congratulate him on becoming the new majority leader in the U.S. Senate, Reid’s office said in a statement.

“The message from voters is clear: they want us to work together,” Reid said in the statement. “I look forward to working with Senator McConnell to get things done for the middle class.”