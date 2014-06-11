FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Representative Ryan says not interested in House leadership post
June 11, 2014 / 3:24 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Representative Ryan says not interested in House leadership post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Paul Ryan, U.S. congressman (R-WI), speaks at the SALT conference in Las Vegas May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Representative Paul Ryan said on Wednesday he is not interested in a House of Representatives leadership position after the surprise defeat of Republican Majority Leader Eric Cantor in a party primary contest.

Ryan said Cantor’s defeat is “very disappointing” but did not change his view of pursuing an elected House leadership job, saying: “That’s just not been my interest”. Ryan, who was the Republican party’s vice presidential candidate in 2012, spoke to reporters after leaving a speech in Washington.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by James Dalgleish

