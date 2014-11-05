Republican Steve Daines wins U.S. Senate race in Montana, CNN projects

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Representative Steve Daines has won the U.S. Senate race in Montana, CNN projected on Tuesday, a gain for Republicans hoping to gain a Senate majority.

Daines, 52, defeated Democrat Amanda Curtis, a teacher and first-term state representative. He succeeds Democrat John Walsh, who announced in August he was ending his campaign for re-election following reports that he had plagiarized parts of a research paper he wrote at the Army War College.