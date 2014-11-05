FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Republican Steve Daines wins U.S. Senate race in Montana, CNN projects
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
November 5, 2014 / 3:11 AM / 3 years ago

Republican Steve Daines wins U.S. Senate race in Montana, CNN projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Representative Steve Daines has won the U.S. Senate race in Montana, CNN projected on Tuesday, a gain for Republicans hoping to gain a Senate majority.

Daines, 52, defeated Democrat Amanda Curtis, a teacher and first-term state representative. He succeeds Democrat John Walsh, who announced in August he was ending his campaign for re-election following reports that he had plagiarized parts of a research paper he wrote at the Army War College.

Reporting by Julia Edwards, Amanda Becker and Susan Cornwell; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.