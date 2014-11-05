FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Republican Capito wins Senate seat in West Virginia: CNN
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
November 5, 2014 / 12:39 AM / 3 years ago

Republican Capito wins Senate seat in West Virginia: CNN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Representative Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) speaks to the American Banker Regulatory Symposium in Washington September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Shelley Moore Capito, a Republican, has won the U.S. Senate seat in West Virginia, CNN projected, a gain for Republicans hoping to win a Senate majority.

Capito, 60, who has served seven terms in the U.S. House of Representatives, beat West Virginia Secretary of State Natalie Tennant, a Democrat, for the Senate seat now occupied by Democrat Jay Rockefeller. He is retiring after five terms.

Reporting by Susan Cornwall, Amanda Becker and Julia Edwards; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.