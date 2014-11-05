Republican Capito wins Senate seat in West Virginia: CNN

U.S. Representative Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) speaks to the American Banker Regulatory Symposium in Washington September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Shelley Moore Capito, a Republican, has won the U.S. Senate seat in West Virginia, CNN projected, a gain for Republicans hoping to win a Senate majority.

Capito, 60, who has served seven terms in the U.S. House of Representatives, beat West Virginia Secretary of State Natalie Tennant, a Democrat, for the Senate seat now occupied by Democrat Jay Rockefeller. He is retiring after five terms.