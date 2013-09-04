Chicago Mayor Emanuel comes to the aid of bicyclist hit by truck

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel listens as U.S. President Barack Obama speaks about strengthening the economy for the middle class and measures to combat gun violence during a visit to Hyde Park Academy in Chicago, Illinois February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

(Reuters) - Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel on Tuesday came to the aid of a bicyclist struck by a truck and stayed with her until an ambulance arrived.

Emanuel was getting a cup of coffee at Big Shoulders Coffee in the city’s River West area at about 8:30 a.m. when he heard the accident, spokeswoman Sarah Hamilton said.

The mayor rushed over to the cyclist and stayed with her for a few minutes until an ambulance arrived at the scene, Hamilton said. According to local media, the bicyclist was not seriously injured.

The area where the accident occurred is about 2 miles northwest of City Hall and is heavily traveled by cyclists.

The mayor, who is a bicyclist himself, has been a proponent of installing more protected bike lanes throughout the city and a bike share program.

The incident offers another side to the popular image of Emanuel, who formerly served as chief of staff to President Barack Obama, as a brash, foul-mouthed politician.

Over the last few years, other U.S. mayors have made news for their heroics. Newark, New Jersey Mayor Cory Booker, a Senate candidate, carried a woman out of a burning house and helped an pedestrian hit by a car.

Four years ago, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett came to the aid of a woman being assaulted by a man outside the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, only to have her attacker turn on him with a tire iron. The mayor was seriously injured.