U.S. issues global travel alert, cites potential al Qaeda threat
#Africa
August 2, 2013 / 3:34 PM / in 4 years

U.S. issues global travel alert, cites potential al Qaeda threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States issued a worldwide travel alert on Friday, warning U.S. citizens about the “continued potential for terrorist attacks, particularly in the Middle East and North Africa.”

In a statement, the State Department said current information suggests al Qaeda and its affiliates continue to plan terrorist attacks in the Middle East and beyond, and may concentrate those efforts in August.

A U.S. official said the alert was based on the same intelligence information that prompted U.S. embassy closures for this Sunday.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed and Susan Heavey; Editing by Vicki Allen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
