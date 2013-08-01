FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. to close some embassies Sunday for security reasons
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 1, 2013 / 11:14 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. to close some embassies Sunday for security reasons

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. embassies that would normally be open this Sunday - including those in Abu Dhabi, Baghdad, Cairo - will be closed that day because of unspecified security concerns, the U.S. State Department said on Thursday.

“The Department of State has instructed certain U.S. embassies and consulates to remain closed or to suspend operations on Sunday, August 4th,” State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf told reporters at her daily briefing. “Security considerations have led us to take this precautionary step.”

Harf declined to detail the “security considerations” or name the embassies and consulates that would be closed but a senior State Department official later told reporters they were those that would normally have been open on Sunday.

A quick search of the State Department website showed that these included several U.S. missions in the Muslim world, including the embassies in Abu Dhabi, Baghdad and Cairo.

“The department has been apprised of information that, out of an abundance of caution and care for our employees and others who may be visiting our installations, ... indicates we should institute these precautionary steps,” Harf said. “The department, when conditions warrant, takes steps like this to balance our continued operations with security and safety.”

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.