FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Suspicious object at U.S. embassy site in Oslo was harmless: police
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 20, 2016 / 11:07 AM / a year ago

Suspicious object at U.S. embassy site in Oslo was harmless: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - A suspicious object found at the building site of the new United States embassy in Oslo turned out to be harmless but may have been placed there to spread fear, Norwegian police said on Tuesday.

"It was not a dangerous object," police spokesman Christian Krohn Engeseth said, declining to describe it further. "What we can say, is that it was an object capable of spreading fear."

"The investigation continues, and we'll gather material from video surveillance," he added.

Earlier in the day, the police bomb squad had been called to the scene to investigate.

The United States plans to move its Norwegian embassy from central Oslo to the new site on the outskirts of the city, which is larger and considered to be more secure.

Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord; Writing by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Tom Heneghan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.