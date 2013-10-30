FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US Oct nonfarm payrolls could be 100,000: Moody's Analytics' Zandi
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 30, 2013 / 1:43 PM / 4 years ago

US Oct nonfarm payrolls could be 100,000: Moody's Analytics' Zandi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. nonfarm payrolls for October could come in around 100,000, Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody’s Analytics, said on Wednesday.

In addition, the unemployment rate could also rise, perhaps to around 7.4 percent from the current 7.2 percent, he said.

The U.S. Labor Department’s report on nonfarm payrolls is slated for released on November 8. Economists in a Reuters poll expect an unemployment rate of 7.3 percent and a payrolls increase of 130,000.

U.S. private-sector employers added 130,000 jobs in October, lower than economists’ expectations of 150,000 for the month, according to a report by payrolls processor ADP and Moody’s Analytics on Wednesday.

Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.