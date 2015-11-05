FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goldman raises October U.S. payroll view to growth of 190,000
#Business News
November 5, 2015 / 5:16 PM / 2 years ago

Goldman raises October U.S. payroll view to growth of 190,000

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs economists said on Thursday they raised their forecast on U.S. payroll growth in October to 190,000 from an earlier estimate of 175,000 in the wake of some stronger-than-expected jobs statistics.

The U.S. Labor Department will release its October jobs report at 8:30 a.m. (1330 GMT) on Friday.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected U.S. employers hired 165,000 workers last month, more than the 118,000 addition in September which fell far short of market expectations. ECONUS

Reporting by Richard Leong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
