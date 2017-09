U.S. President Barack Obama speaks after signing House Resolution 2146, the "Defending Public Safety Employees' Retirement Act and Trade Preference Extension Act of 2015," during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama touted his new proposal to increase the number of workers eligible for overtime pay on Monday, saying on Twitter “a hard day’s work deserves a fair day’s pay.”

The Department of Labor proposal would make nearly 5 million more workers eligible for overtime pay, a move that could face legal challenges.