U.S. House panel investigates EPA's power plant rule setting
#Environment
March 12, 2014 / 6:01 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. House panel investigates EPA's power plant rule setting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. House of Representatives committee said on Wednesday it is launching an investigation into the Environmental Protection Agency’s decision-making process involving emissions standards for new power plants.

Republican leaders of the House Energy and Committee have written to EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy requesting documents to determine whether the agency complied with the law when it developed its proposals for new power plant standards, which were announced in late 2013.

Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
