Energy sector ripe for dealmaking, timing uncertain: execs, bankers

HOUSTON (Reuters) - The troubled U.S. oil and gas sector is ripe for a wave of acquisitions, though the timing is uncertain, energy executives and bankers said on Thursday.

High debt loads and asset sales have held back major acquisitions during a nearly two-year oil price rout that has prompted more than 60 bankruptcies. Still, major international energy groups like Exxon Mobil Corp could look to buy upstream, or exploration and drilling, companies as winners and losers emerge, panelists told an energy conference hosted by Mergermarket in Houston.

The combination of depressed oil prices and the low cost of capital should produce “sizeable acquisitions” of U.S. oil companies by multinational majors in the next 12 to 18 months, said Stephen Trauber, Citigroup’s global head of energy.

“If Exxon doesn’t want to buy a quality asset in this price environment, then we should be short Exxon,” Trauber said.

“They either believe in oil or they don’t,” Trauber told Reuters on the sidelines of the event.

Asked for comment, Exxon Mobil said it was not opposed to acquisitions. “It goes without saying that we’re always looking for opportunity and value,” spokesman Alan Jeffers said.

Trauber expects oil prices to hit $50 a barrel by the end of this year, with $100 likely by 2019 or 2020 because U.S. shale supply was not enough to make up for investment cuts. U.S. crude was little changed at $48.20 on Thursday, while Brent dipped to $48.86.

Trauber said companies active in the high-margin Permian Basin in Texas were particularly attractive, a sentiment echoed by Christopher Paulsen, vice president of business development at Dallas-based Pioneer Natural Resources.

But before acquisitions ramp up, Wall Street needs clearer signals pointing out the biggest winners and losers in the shale shakeout since the market values of strong companies and those with unsustainable debt loads are not priced much differently yet, he said.

“Unless you really need to fortify a balance sheet and get bigger, a lot of M&A activity will wait until there’s more of a discrepancy between haves and have-nots,” Paulsen said.

Acquisitions have not been entirely absent. Earlier this week Range Resources Corp bought fellow natural gas producer Memorial Resource Development Corp. The deal was done for specific reasons, including geography, Paulsen said.

He added that Pioneer would likely add another five drilling rigs if prices top $50 per barrel.