Exclusive: Sell-side sours on U.S. energy stocks more than any sector

A trader is reflected in a screen as he works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

NEW YORK (Reuters) - As if plummeting oil prices were not giving energy companies enough to worry about in 2015, Wall Street has turned against the sector, with stock analysts slashing earnings estimates.

Despite a 24 percent drop in the S&P 1500 energy sector .SPCOME since the end of June 2014, stock prices still may not account for the drastically lowered earnings forecasts. And if oil prices keep falling, current estimates may be adjusted still lower.

Out of the 10 S&P 1500 .SPSUP sectors, analysts are most negative on the energy sector, and it is getting worse, quickly. Data from Starmine, a Thomson Reuters company, shows that recent revisions in earnings from Wall Street brokerages are declining for energy companies at a rate faster than any other sector.

Crude oil prices have plunged more than 55 percent from their highs last summer, falling below $50 a barrel to new 5-1/2 year lows and still hunting for a bottom. [O/R] Stock analysts may be playing catch-up for awhile as they re-assess the outlook for companies that depend on sales of the commodity.

“As the price (of oil) keeps dropping, more analysts will keep dropping their price targets,” said Paul Mendelsohn, chief investment strategist at Windham Financial Services in Charlotte, Vermont.

Some analysts believe that scenario is likely.

“We believe it is more likely that oil goes to $20 before it goes to $80, and we think that oil prices are likely to remain low for a long time,” wrote Brian Reynolds, chief market strategist at Rosenblatt Securities in New York.

The Starmine Analyst Revision Score model takes into account changes in estimates for earnings and revenue figures, putting more weight on recent revisions. They rank stocks by percentile, with a ranking of 1 being the worst.

On Tuesday, the stocks in the energy sector had an aggregate score of 14 out of 100, down sharply from 26 just a day earlier as analysts kept cutting estimates.

Bank of America/Merrill Lynch cut its rating on EOG Resources (EOG.N), the seventh-largest energy company in the S&P 1500, to neutral, and dropped Chesapeake Energy (CHK.N) and Laredo Petroleum (LPI.N) to “underperform.”

Within the S&P 500 .SPX, companies in the energy sector account for 23 of the 99 "strong sell" or equivalent ratings, the most for any single sector, according to StarMine.

Chevron Corp (CVX.N), the second-largest U.S. energy company, had a 1 in the Analyst Revision Score, meaning analysts have been more furiously lowering estimates for Chevron than for 99 percent of companies.

EPS estimates for Chevron’s fourth quarter have tumbled in the last month. Six different analysts have slashed earnings expectations by an average of 14.3 percent in that time, during which the stock price has roughly stayed unchanged.

Six of the largest 10 energy companies, accounting for 33 percent of the sector’s market capitalization, have a ranking of 9 or less in StarMine’s Analyst Revision Score.

Marathon Oil (MRO.N), Hollyfrontier (HFC.N) and QEP Resources (QEP.N) are among the other handful of energy companies that merit a “1” for Analyst Revision Score.

Expected earnings growth for the S&P 500 energy sector .SPNY in the fourth quarter was at -19.8 percent, according to Thomson Reuters IBES data, down from a 6.4 percent growth expectation on Oct. 1. The first quarter looks even worse: an expected decline of 32.2 percent.

“Analysts are going to continue to lag because no one was expecting (U.S. crude) to drop below $50 so no one has that modeled into their numbers,” said Michael O’Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading in Greenwich, Connecticut, about declining earnings estimates in the whole sector.

”We need the commodity to settle in and within a few weeks of that people will have their numbers fully readjusted.”