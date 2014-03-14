FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. senators urge CFTC action on position limits
March 14, 2014 / 6:56 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. senators urge CFTC action on position limits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A group of U.S. senators has urged the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to quickly complete new rules on position limits in commodity markets to tamp down on speculation in products such as gasoline and home heating oil.

“The speculation rule has been held up over the last several years, which has allowed speculators to continue driving up the price or increasing the price volatility of these important commodities,” the lawmakers wrote to CFTC, the agency that regulates trade in U.S. derivatives markets.

The letter, dated March 13 and made public on Friday, was co-signed by seven Democratic senators and one independent.

Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
