Linn Energy files for bankruptcy, SandRidge misses quarterly filing
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
#Deals
May 11, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

Linn Energy files for bankruptcy, SandRidge misses quarterly filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Linn Energy LINE.O filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday, and SandRidge Energy Inc said it could not file quarterly results in a timely manner, the latest sign of the turmoil a deep price crash has caused among small firms in the U.S. oil and gas sector.

Linn’s filing for creditor protection brings to about 60 the number of U.S. oil and gas companies to go bankrupt since oil prices entered a slide in mid-2014.

SandRidge, once an investor favorite but now facing a hefty debt load with oil prices down by half, said it would not file first quarter results on time.

Reporting By Houston Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
