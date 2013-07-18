Senate votes to move forward on Gina McCarthy EPA nomination

Gina McCarthy testifies before a Senate Environment and Public Works Committee hearing on her nomination to be administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency on Capitol Hill in Washington April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Senate voted on Thursday to move toward confirmation of Gina McCarthy as administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, ending a months-long standoff on the issue.

Senators voted 69-31 vote to close debate and move to a final confirmation vote for McCarthy, which could come later on Thursday.

McCarthy, currently the EPA’s top clean air official, was nominated for the agency’s top job by President Barack Obama in early March.