#Politics
September 16, 2014 / 6:57 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Senate confirms two new members for nuclear regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Monday approved the nominations of Jeffery Baran and Stephen Burns to fill vacancies on the five-member Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Baran currently serves as the Democratic staff director for energy and environment with the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

Burns, a former general counsel for the nuclear regulator, is currently the head of legal affairs at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s Nuclear Energy Agency in Paris.

Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Bill Trott

