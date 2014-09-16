U.S. Senate confirms two new members for nuclear regulator

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Monday approved the nominations of Jeffery Baran and Stephen Burns to fill vacancies on the five-member Nuclear Regulatory Commission.
Baran currently serves as the Democratic staff director for energy and environment with the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
Burns, a former general counsel for the nuclear regulator, is currently the head of legal affairs at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s Nuclear Energy Agency in Paris.
