5 months ago
Trump to sign order on Tuesday easing energy regulations: officials
March 26, 2017 / 11:33 PM / 5 months ago

Trump to sign order on Tuesday easing energy regulations: officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

President Trump at the White House.Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will sign an order on Tuesday aimed at making it easier for companies to produce energy in the United States, administration officials said on Sunday.

Under Trump, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is aiming to aggressively roll back Obama-era environmental regulations.

Trump plans to sign the executive order at the EPA to reduce "unnecessary regulatory obstacles that restrict the responsible use of domestic energy resources," a White House official said.

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt told ABC's "This Week" the order would help reverse the Obama administration's anti-fossil fuel strategy.

Pruitt has publicly doubted the scientific consensus that human actions are the lead cause of climate change. His installation at the EPA last month reinforced the view on both sides of the political divide that America is ceding its position as a leader in the global fight on climate change.

Reporting by Steve Holland and Jason Lange; Editing by Peter Cooney

