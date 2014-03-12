U.S. sales of reserves in works 'for many months': Energy Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Department said on Wednesday that it has been discussing the release of 5 million barrels of crude from its emergency reserves for “many months” and the sale was timed to work with Gulf Coast refineries’ maintenance cycles.

“The release of up to 5 million additional barrels of sour crude into the marketplace through the proposed test sale is expected to have minimal market impact,” the department said in a statement.

The Energy Department last did a test sale to check how well its reserves infrastructure and distribution system was operating in 1990, but the reserves have been tapped several times since for emergencies.