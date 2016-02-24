FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
White House names new energy, climate adviser at National Security Council
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
February 24, 2016 / 4:19 PM / 2 years ago

White House names new energy, climate adviser at National Security Council

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House named a new adviser to President Barack Obama on climate and energy at the National Security Council, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

The adviser, John Morton, was previously the chief operating officer at the Overseas Private Investment Corporation.

He replaces Paul Bodnar, who helped push for cooperation between the United States and China on climate and for a global agreement at climate talks in Paris last year.

Morton, who began his career at the World Bank, takes the job after the Supreme Court this month put a hold on Obama’s Clean Power Plan to cut emissions from power plants, a major part of the president’s strategy to fight climate change.

The death of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia four days later may have opened a path for the rule’s survival. But the administration’s plan could face other legal hurdles from Republicans and fossil fuel interests during Obama’s last year in office.

Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.