Seaway Crude Pipeline Co LLC said on Sunday it had completed the necessary repairs and resumed service on its 30-inch (76 cm) diameter pipeline that was struck by a third-party contractor in Collin County, Texas on Jan. 30.

Crude oil began flowing this morning and operations are normal, the company said in a statement.

The 400,000 barrel per day pipeline, which brings crude from Cushing, Oklahoma, down to the U.S. Gulf Coast, is a joint venture between Enterprise Products Partners LP's, the operator, and Enbridge Inc.

