U.S. sportsmen support sage grouse protections, survey says

DENVER (Reuters) - A majority of U.S. hunters in Western states where greater sage grouse live support restrictions on activities in important habitats to avoid having the birds listed as an endangered species, a poll by a conservation group said on Wednesday.

Last week, U.S. wildlife authorities designated the much-rarer Gunnison sage grouse as threatened, provoking criticism from activists who wanted it given a higher level of protection, and politicians who did not want the federal government involved.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is due to decide by next year whether to list the greater sage grouse too.

Wednesday’s survey was released by the National Wildlife Federation, which said any such listing would likely lead to long-term constraints on activities such as hunting, fishing and grazing in the birds’ habitat.

It said nine out of 10 hunters surveyed in 11 Western states believe it is important to take action to protect sage grouse habitat within their state.

The survey said 84 percent of hunters support steps by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management to protect critical sage grouse habitat, even if it means limiting energy development, grazing rights or access for motorized recreation.

Both the Gunnison and greater sage grouse are known for their spiky tail feathers, as well as the elaborate courtship dances that male birds perform in spring before breeding.

“It’s critical that we save this iconic Western wildlife species,” John Gale, NWF’s national sportsmen’s campaign manager, said in a statement. “We can do that with strong conservation plans that protect key greater sage grouse habitat while allowing responsible energy development, grazing and other activities on other public lands.”

Last week’s decision on the Gunnison sage grouse, which only exists in southwestern Colorado and southeastern Utah, drew the ire of environmentalists who said it should have been given the more at-risk designation of “endangered.”

The move also upset politicians including Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper, who called it a massive blow to “good faith” conservation efforts by the two states, and said his office would challenge the listing in court.