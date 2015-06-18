FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. EPA looking at chance of resetting biofuels in 2017, beyond
#Environment
June 18, 2015 / 2:03 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. EPA looking at chance of resetting biofuels in 2017, beyond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is already looking at the possibility it will need to reset biofuels use targets in 2017 and beyond, an official said at a Senate hearing on the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) program on Thursday.

“Our highest priority is getting the 2014, 2015, and 2016 volumes out. That doesn’t mean we don’t already have our staff looking at the possibility of resetting volumes,” EPA Acting Assistant Administrator Janet McCabe said at the hearing.

Reporting by Chris Prentice in Washington; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

